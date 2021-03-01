Concerns raised over bus capacity as children return to school across Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over bus capacity issues as children return to schools across Galway today.

City Councillor Martina O’Connor has said it’s vital that no child is left behind as the education sector reopens.

She argues earlier school returns throughout the pandemic have seen numerous incidents of buses being too full to collect school going children from bus stops.

Councillor O’Connor accepts there is a need for reduced capacity on public transport but says the Government must provide additional buses to make sure all children are catered for.

She says young people have suffered a lot in the last year and they deserve to travel to school in comfort.