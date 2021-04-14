Concerns raised over alleged lack of planning enforcement across county

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over an alleged lack of planning enforcement across Galway.

The matter arose at this week’s meeting of the Athenry-Oranmore Municipal District, where Councillor Jim Cuddy noted there are only two officers to cover the entire county.

He said there is a lot of unauthorised development, and in many cases construction is finished before an officer arrives.

Speaking in response, Senior Engineer Damien Mitchell accepted the point but noted that there is a seven year window to take action on unauthorised developments.

Councillor Cuddy says there is very little enforcement happening across Galway due to a lack of staff...