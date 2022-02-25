Concerns raised over Aldi’s plan to expand Oranmore carpark

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over Aldi’s plans to expand its carpark in Oranmore.

The plan secured approval from county planners in January subject to conditions.

The extension of the existing supermarket carpark provides for an additional 39 carparking spaces, including alterations to existing carparking layout.

A third party has raised an appeal aganst the development with An Bord Pleanala, citing seven grounds of appeal.

One argues the county council has failed in its requirement to protect a Natura 2000 site, Galway Bay SAC, under the EU Habitats Directive, by approving the application without an Appropriate Assessment.

The case is due to be decided in June.