Concerns raised over active travel measures planned in Renmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over significant active travel measures planned for the Renmore area.

Councillor Terry O’Flaherty says current plans involve 32 changes to the way traffic runs through Ballyloughane Road and Renmore Avenue.

These include several signalised junctions, raised crossings, parking restrictions and speed ramps.

The Independent councillor claims a number of other local councillors share her reservations about the proposed changes.

Concerns include traffic issues at Murrough Avenue in Renmore and double yellow lines from Dawn Dairies to the railway bridge, consequently stopping residents from parking outside their homes.

Councillor O’Flaherty says another main concern is that the measures will cause congestion on the Ballyloughane Road:

