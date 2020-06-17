Concerns raised by Aran Island residents over the islands reopening

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Concerns have been raised by residents on the Aran Islands over the potential reopening of the islands before mid-August.

The Government’s original roadmap to reopening the country outlined that the islands would remain closed until phase 5 on the 10th of August.

Recent changes by the Government in reducing restrictions have created uncertainty as to whether the August 10th date remains in place however.

That’s according to Galway West TD Catherine Connolly who has received a number of representations from Aran Island residents recently.

Deputy Connolly will attend a Special Committee on Covid tomorrow afternoon where she plans to raise the issue.

She says the uncertainty is causing a great deal of distress.

Meanwhile, A survey conducted by the Inis Oírr Co-op has shown that 92 per cent of Island residents and business owners do NOT want the island to reopen to tourists for the remainder of the 2020 summer season.

147 of the islands 204 registered voters were asked if they were in favour of ‘opening the island to strangers this summer’.

135 of the surveyed residents stated they were not in favour of the Island reopening to tourism over the next two months.

The survey also found that the majority of those living on Inis Oirr agreed that the island should only be opened to family members and close friends.

Bainisteoir Comhar Caomhán Teo, Máire Uí Mhaoláin says it’s clear what the Islanders want.