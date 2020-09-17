Concerns raised as planning regulation blocks temporary lighting at Cappagh Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised regarding a planning regulation which has blocked the installation of temporary lighting at Cappagh Park.

At this week’s City Council meeting, Fianna Fail Councillor John Connolly questioned why temporary lighting cannot be installed, while work is being carried out to install permanent lights, at the soccer facilities, in the park.

It comes as the Local Authority announced long-awaited plans to install flood lighting at the home of Knocknacarra FC in July.

Senior Engineer at Galway City Council Carmel Kilcoyne has confirmed that temporary lighting cannot be installed at Cappagh Park because it would require an environmental assessment and a natura impact statement.

Councillor John Connolly argues that these reports have already been produced for the installation of permanent lighting in Cappagh Park and has questioned why the reports can’t also apply to temporary lighting.

The City Council has agreed to install temporary lighting at the Miller’s Lane pitch in the interim, while work on the new lights in Cappagh is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Councillor Connolly says the move to Miller’s Lane is not ideal for Knocknacarra FC.