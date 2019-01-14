Concerns paid parking on the cards for Oranmore train station users

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised that introducing paid parking at Oranmore train station would drive down rail passenger numbers.

Local councillor Martina Kinane argues the move would be counter-productive and should be postponed until measures are taken to reduce traffic congestion on routes into the city.

The Fianna Fail councillor says the number of trains servicing Oranmore station must be increased as many commuters are opting to travel from Athenry station where a broader service schedule is available.

She says concerns are growing in the local community that the transition to paid parking may be introduced shortly.

Councillor Kinane is to meet county officials to discuss the issue – she says it will only result in more cars on our roads.

