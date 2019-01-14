Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Concerns paid parking on the cards for Oranmore train station users

Written by on 14 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised that introducing paid parking at Oranmore train station would drive down rail passenger numbers.

Local councillor Martina Kinane argues the move would be counter-productive and should be postponed until measures are taken to reduce traffic congestion on routes into the city.

The Fianna Fail councillor says the number of trains servicing Oranmore station must be increased as many commuters are opting to travel from Athenry station where a broader service schedule is available.

She says concerns are growing in the local community that the transition to paid parking may be introduced shortly.

Councillor Kinane is to meet county officials to discuss the issue – she says it will only result in more cars on our roads.

For more on this story tune in to The [email protected] for Galway…

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Around 20 campaigners demonstrate at City Hall over Parks Warden Unit

14 January 2019

0 0

Campaigners to gather shortly at City Hall calling for Parks Warden Unit for the city

14 January 2019

0 0

Concern over cache of weapons used in Mervue church altercation

14 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Galway FA Fixtures For The Week

Thumbnail
Previous post

Concerns paid parking on the cards for Oranmore train station users

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend