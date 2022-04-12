Concerns over winter flooding at new graveyard in Killererin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over winter flooding at a new graveyard in Killererin in the Tuam area.

The matter was raised at this week’s meeting of the Tuam municipal district, which heard the situation is causing difficulties for families burying loved ones.

Councillor Pete Roche expressed serious concern regarding winter flooding at the new graveyard in Killererin, at the Tuam Area Municipal Districts meeting held this week.

He informed the meeting that the situation was so serious that people can’t dig a grave to bury loved ones.

He requested that funding be diverted from a €40,000 allocation for roads towards providing a solution in the graveyard, a solution that is simple, he added.

Director of Services, Derek Pender, stated that the €40,000 allocated was for a specific purpose and even a small portion could not be diverted.

Councillor Roche then suggested that it would not take a large amount of funding to rectify the problem and perhaps the Director and Council engineer might seek to examine how this might be achieved and a solution provided.