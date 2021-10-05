Concerns over waiting times for children’s MRI scans at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over the waiting times for children’s MRI scans at University Hospital Galway.

Deputy Sean Canney has received confirmation from the Saolta Hospital Group that some children needing a scan are facing wait times of up to 2 years.

Figures supplied by the Saolta Hospital Group show that 62 children are classed as ‘urgent’ cases with a wait time of 6 to 10 months.

A further 57 children are deemed ‘semi-urgent’ with a wait time between 12 and 20 months, while 27 children are classed as ‘non-urgent’ with an expected waiting time between 13 and 24 months.

The wait time varies depending on whether the patients are General Anaesthetic or Non General Anaesthetic cases.

It’s acknowledged that UHG is currently replacing its MRI scanner and in the interim, a managed service MRI is on-site performing scans.

Deputy Canney says the wait times are not acceptable and a cause of great concern for parents and families – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour