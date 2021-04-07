Concerns over vandalism at Doughiska Community Garden

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents in Doughiska are being asked to remain vigilant following vandalism at Doughiska Community Garden.

The vandalism in recent weeks includes damage to furnishings, flower beds and art works.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says it’s incredibly upsetting for volunteers who put so much of their time into the community space.

He’s asking local residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicion behavior or vandalism they may encounter to Gardai.

Councillor Cheevers says additional measures like CCTV should be considered to ensure there aren’t any repeats..

