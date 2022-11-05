Concerns over the impact of new bye-laws on watersports at Galway beaches

The public is being urged to make submissions on draft bye-laws being prepared for beaches across Galway.

The new regulations will be introduced by Galway County Council.

Among the measures will be bans on dogs at certain times, bans on inflatables, and limitations on the use of gear like kayaks, canoes, and paddle boards near swimmers.

The full draft bye-laws can be viewed at Galway.ie – and the deadline for submissions from the public is Friday, November 11th.

Dr. Barra Nevin is a member of Galway Bay Sailing Club and Galway Windsurfers.

He’s concerned the bye-laws as they stand could result in an outright ban on watersports at beaches across Galway.