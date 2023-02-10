Concerns over students left in limbo following closure of city language school

Galway Bay FM newsroom – The Irish Council for International Students is raising concerns over students being left in the lurch following the closure of a language school in Galway City.

International House Galway, which catered to around 200 students, recently closed its doors and went into liquidation.

International House Galway, based at Eyre Square, offered courses in English, as well as teaching English as a foreign language.

The business has gone into liquidation, saying it hasn’t been able to generate enough sales to cover debts accured as a result of the negative impact of COVID-19.

The Irish Council of International Students has now issued a statement – saying despite reports suggesting that all of those affected have been facilitated, this isn’t the case.

ICOS understands there are a number of students and agencies who paid money, but haven’t yet been offered an alternative solution.

It adds that in some cases, students reported that the school didn’t offer them Learner Protection, which would have allowed them to continue their studies elsewhere.

The council says the situation is highly unethical and damaging to Ireland’s reputation as an international education destination