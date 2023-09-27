Galway Bay FM

27 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Concerns over safety at rural schools as County Speed Limit Review suspended

Share story:
Concerns over safety at rural schools as County Speed Limit Review suspended

Galway Bay fm newsroom- There’s concern for road safety in some rural areas of Galway – including around schools – as the County Speed Limit Review has been suspended.

The review, underway since last year, is an extensive undertaking involving input from local councillors and communities.

But it now cannot move forward, due to the announcement of a national review of speed limits earlier this month.

At a meeting at County Hall this week, Councillor Martina Kinnane said it’s incredibly disappointing given the urgency of safety issues in many rural areas.

Councillor Kinnane says it’s the incorrect decision and outlines some areas she feels badly need speed reductions.

 

Share story:

University of Galway students march to Eyre Square to highlight accommodation crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Approximately 35 students at the University of Galway have marched to Eyre Square to highlight the accommodation crisis. Th...

Government confirms 92 modular homes for Ukrainian refugees in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Government has confirmed that plans for 92 modular homes for Ukrainian refugees in Ballinasloe are to go ahead. The site wi...

World School Milk Day celebrated on Walsh's farm in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Dairy Council teamed up with Agri Aware to celebrate World School Milk today in Oranmore Our reporter Leah Hog...

Power restored to a thousand customers in Headford

Galway Bay FM-Power has been restored for over a thousand customers in Headford. ESB Networks has repaired the fault which was likely due to the impacts o...