Concerns over repeated incidents of illegal dumping at location outside Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor is urging the public to reach out to Gardaí if they have any information on those behind repeated incidents of illegal dumping in a rural backroad outside Loughrea.

It comes as two trailer loads of household rubbish were recently dumped in the Kilcullia area located between Loughrea and Bullaun.

A major clean up had last taken place in the dumping hotspot just before Christmas at a cost of thousands of euro.

Councillor Michael Moegie Maher told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, local authorities need to be allowed to use the footage from CCTV cameras if progress is to be made in stamping out such illegal activity.

He says anyone who may have witnessed the dumping should report it to Gardaí…