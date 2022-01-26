Concerns over proposal for phone mast in Claregalway village

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over a proposal to locate a phone mast in Claregalway village.

It’s understood a planning application has been lodged with Galway County Council for the 27-metre phone mast which would be based in Cahergown.

Interested parties can inspect the plans at County Hall with a deadline of February 24th for any submissions to the planning office.

Independent Councillor for the Athenry-Oranmore Municipal Area District, Jim Cuddy says he fully shares the concerns of residents in relation to this proposal and feels that this is not a suitable location for such a mast.

He argues Claregalway already has a large mast at the edge of the village at Rouanmore and apart from being unsightly and a possible danger to public health, the type of structure is not in keeping with the area.