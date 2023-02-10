Concerns over potential spiraling costs of Martin Roundabout works

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over the potential spiralling costs of the ongoing works at Martin Roundabout.

The works – which are transforming the roundabout into a signalised junction – were originally earmarked to be finished last summer.

But they’re still underway – and Councillor Alan Cheevers finds it hard to believe it’s still within the original €5m budget.

He’s asked Galway City Council how much the project has cost to date, but has yet to receive a response.

Councillor Cheevers has been speaking to David Nevin.