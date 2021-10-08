Concerns over planned return of car meet event to Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over the potential return of a major car meet event to Salthill next weekend.

The cruise event is being arranged on social media, and has already received over 500 expressions of interest for the afternoon of Sunday week.

It follows a controversial “Salthill Sundays” event held earlier this year, which saw huge volumes of cars pass through the town, causing significant access and traffic issues.

It’s unclear if the organisers of the latest event are linked to those involved with the Salthill Sundays event.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Clodagh Higgins said Salthill is simply not the right location for an event of this kind.

Councillor Donal Lyons agrees – and says they should instead consider an area on the outskirts of the city.

Photo: Salthill Sundays event, held in May.