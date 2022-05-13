Concerns over organised nature of recent county Galway burglaries

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor has raised concerns about the organised nature of recent rural burglaries.

Athenry/Oranmore councillor James Charity says in a recent case in his area, broadband cables were cut before accessing a commercial property.

He described it as a ‘very professional job’ with cables cut at cabinets some distance away.

The Independent councillor says access to rural towns and villages has also become much easier with motorway networks.

Latest Garda figures show a 51% increase in burglaries.

Garda Superintendent Damien Flanagan says burglaries involve both professional outfits and opportunists.

He said the professional outfits tend to target bigger commercial premises, while opportunists tend to target houses.

Councillor Charity says rural areas need more support from such organised crime