Concerns over number of ‘interim’ senior roles at Galway County Council

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over the number of ‘acting’ or ‘interim’ positions in Galway County Council.

Tuam area councillor Pete Roche raised the issue at a recent municipal district meeting where he called for action to retain key staff.

It comes as Acting CEO of Galway County Council Kevin Kelly is due to be confirmed as the new CEO of Mayo County Council next week when the appointment will be ratified by councillors.

Councillor Roche argues acting staff at all levels are moving onto other roles and he described Galway County Council as a ‘drama society’ – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]