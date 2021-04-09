Concerns over new fence blocking access to Brierhill National School as school returns on Monday

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised that a new fence which blocks access to Brierhill National School will not be removed before the return of school on Monday.

The fence was erected in recent days and blocks an access road located off the main Monivea Road, where the school is based.

It’s understood the fence relates to an ongoing land dispute – with fears now being expressed that the situation will not be resolved by Monday.

It’s believed an alternative access point will be made available if that transpires to be the case – and the school will operate as normal.

Councillor Mike Crowe says the current situation is far from ideal and a resolution must be found quickly