Concerns over level of TII observations on declassified county regional roads

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway county council is inviting T.I.I., Transport Infrastructure Ireland, to attend this month’s meeting.

It follows concerns among councillors regarding the growing number of observations made by the T.I.I. about developments on roads recently declassified from national to regional.

Loughrea area councillor Joe Byrne says observations are still being made on what are now regional roads, and absolute clarity is needed.

He argued regional roads should not have restricted status and the matter is creating huge problems for people seeking planning permission on regional routes.

Fellow Loughrea area councillor Jimmy McClearn has queried if there is a scenario where county Galway is getting excessive observations, as he understood such levels are not being made on other secondary routes.

Councillor Michael Fahy suggested the T.I.I. attends this month’s meeting to explain the situation.

Director of Services Jim Cullen says he couldn’t comment on the statutory authority of the T.I.I. as regards regional roads but he will look into it.

Councillor Byrne says it’s making life extremely difficult for local people seeking planning permission.