Concerns over level of home support services in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised about the level of homecare support services being offered in Connemara.

The matter was raised at this week’s meeting of the Health Forum West by Fianna Fail Councillor Daithi Ó Cualáin.

While the HSE could not give specific figures on services being offered in the region, it did reveal that there are currently 44 people on the waiting list in Connemara.

One person has been waiting over two years – although it was pointed out that homecare support is offered on the basis of priority rather than time waiting.

The HSE offered that services are increasing, and an additional 25 thousand homecare hours will be provided across Galway this year.

Councillor Daithi Ó Cualáin says homecare support allows people to remain in their own communities – and takes pressure off other health services.