30 March 2024
Concerns over “languishing” major relief road project in Ballinasloe
Concerns are being raised over the “languishing” nature of a project to build a major relief road in Ballinasloe.
Funds were allocated in 2014 – but essentially nothing has happened since.
At a meeting at County Hall, Councillor Evelyn Parsons was disappointed to see no funding for the project in the 2024 roads programme.
However, a commitment was given by engineers that they will hold a meeting to discuss getting the ball rolling.
Councillor Parsons has been speaking to David Nevin.