Concerns over lack of washing facilities on Inis Oírr due to water restrictions

A Galway TD is highlighting local concerns on Inis Oirr over the lack of washing facilities for residents returning to the island on the evening ferry.

Due to water restrictions currently in place on the Aran Islands to combat low water levels, the supply is turned off on Inis Oirr from 5pm to 10am each day.

Galway West Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell says this is leaving people arriving on the last ferry of the day to the island, at 7pm, unable to access water to wash in some cases.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm News, Irish Water have acknowledged that the current situation is difficult due to the dry weather and lack of rain.

The body has said attic tanks in homes should carry a 24 hour supply of hot and cold water for bathrooms, which is then replenished during the day when the supply is turned on.

They are advising residents to maintain hand washing as a priority and practice simple water conservation steps at all times.

