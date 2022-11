Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over a lack of school wardens in place across Galway City.

Councillor Niall McNelis says there are currently several crossings that aren’t being operated due to staff being sick.

He says the real issue is that there are no reserves available to replace them – meaning some crossings will be unmanned for a considerable time.

Councillor McNelis argues this is a deterrent to children walking and cycling to school – and action is urgently needed.