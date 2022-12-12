Concerns over Garda resources for planned ‘Night Time Economy’ in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over the level of Gardaí resources that would be needed to accommodate a planned ‘Night Time Economy’ in Galway.

The plans in development aim to offer late-night offerings in the hospitality, retail and cutural sectors across the city.

At a special meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee, there was universal support across the board for the Night Time Economy initiative.

It’s currently in the very early stages, with a special advisor to be appointed next year to oversee the development of a masterplan.

The vision would be to bring Galway in-line with many other European cities, in offering a diverse range of activities and events later at night.

But Garda Chief Superintendant Gerry Roche said while he welcomed the initiative, he was concerned about resources and said the plan won’t work unless public safety can be guaranteed.

He noted that in the run-up to Christmas, providing additional Gardaí on the streets is already costing an awful lot of money – noting that Drew Harris won’t be happy when he sees the final bill.

Superintendant Roche said that’s well and good for a single month – but a longer term strategy requiring extra resources all year round would need to be seriously looked at.

An assurance was given that all stakeholders will be consulted as the plan progresses – including emergency services, businesses, the arts and culture sector, and local communities.