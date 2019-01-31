Current track
Concerns over future of long established Galway catering company

Written by on 31 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are concerns over the future of a long-established Galway catering company which includes the well known Galleon restaurant in Salthill in its portfolio.

The Galleon has been closed since Monday along with SALT Restaurant and Bar in Salthill and SALT restaurant at the Glass Factory at Old Dublin Road.

Salt restaurant had also been catering at the newly opened Galway Garda Regional Headquarters in Renmore.

There are no notices posted at either the Galleon restaurant or at SALT restaurant in Salthill to indicate why they are closed or if they will re-open.

The Galleon has been in operation for 53 years while the other two restaurants are newer ventures.

The social media profiles of all the restaurants have been deleted and the websites have been been deactivated.

Ignition Group’s website has also been deactivated.

SALT restaurant at the Glass Factory at Old Dublin Road, is as of today, being operated by Poppyseed.

Ignition Group has not responded to requests for comment from Galway Bay fm news.

