Concerns over drinking water quality in Loughrea despite all-clear from Irish Water

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

It’s being claimed that water in Loughrea could be unsafe for human consumption despite having been given the all-clear by Irish Water.

Councillor Michael Moegie Maher says tests conducted on a water sample at UHG last week reveal the presence of bacteria.

The sample was taken by a family living at the Abbeyfields estate and tested at the Public Health Microbiology Laboratory.

It detected a strong presence of Coliform bacteria – and determined that based on the sample, it was not suitable for drinking without further treatment.

However, a recent statement from Irish Water advised that drinking water produced from the Lake Road and Knockamina water treatment plants are safe to drink.

It also stated that there is full compliance with drinking water regulations and all disinfection processes at the plants are working correctly.

Fine Gael Councillor Maher says Irish Water has now agreed to carry out further testing on samples taken by an independent company.