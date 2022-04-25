Concerns over discontinuation of public mass at St. Patrick’s Garrison Church in Renmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s concerns in Renmore over the potential discontinuation of public mass being offered at St. Patrick’s Garrison Church.

It’s understood there will no public mass after tomorrow at the Dún Uí Mhaoilíosa Garrison church.

In a statement from the Department of Defence, it’s advised that the church is not closed and remains open to the public during normal hours from 8am to 8pm.

However due to staffing issues, public masses are currently suspended – but it’s advised that solutions are being sought.

Private functions such as weddings and baptisms will continue to go ahead as planned.

The popular church was constructed adjacant to Renmore Barracks in the 1890’s for the soldiers stationed there.

Local councillor Terry O’ Flaherty says there’s great upset in the area, as the church was extremely popular not just locally, but across the city.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor O’ Flaherty is hopeful this is just a short-term measure: