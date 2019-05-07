Concerns over delays in developments in Galway due to culture of objection

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The west of Ireland is plagued by objections to various developments.

That’s according to councillor Seosamh Ó Cualáin who told a meeting of Connemara Municipal District that objections will have serious long term implications for many communities.

The Independent councillor says he believes developments in the east of the country are pushed forward far more quickly.

Councillor Ó Cualáin argues the culture of objecting in the west is hindering communities.

