Concerns over dangerous state of roads between Tuam and Ballymoe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over the dangerous state of the roads between Tuam and Ballymoe.

The issue was raised at a meeting of the Ballinasloe municipal district by Councillor Declan Geraghty.

He pointed out there’s a number of stretches in a particularly terrible condition, such as between Dunmore and Williamstown.

Councillor Geraghty said as someone who drives a truck on those roads, “the wheel would nearly be whipped out of your hands” at times.

Councillor Dermot Connolly agreed and said if Councillor Geraghty thought it a bad experience in a truck, he should try it in a basic tractor.

It was acknowledged that some of the poor surface conditions are due to pipe-laying works as part of the project to bring water from Lough Mask to Williamstown.

Councillor Geraghty believes there is an urgent need for works