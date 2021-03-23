Concerns over condition of local roads in South Galway during tree felling

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roads across South Galway are being “torn apart” by transport companies who are carrying large loads of timber.

That’s according to Councillor Gerry Finnerty, who believes local residents have reached breaking point.

He argues the county council should survey these local roads before the issuing of a felling license – and conduct another survey once felling is complete to assess any damage.

Councillor Finnerty says negotiations should then take place with Coillte for funding to repair any damage that may be caused.

He says the damage is occurring because much of the local road network dates back as far as the 1930’s and 1940’s and was never designed to take very heavy traffic.