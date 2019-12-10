Concerns of increased antisocial behavior and criminal damage in Athenry

There are serious concerns about the rise of antisocial behaviour and criminal damage in Athenry.

Local Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn has received reports of children as young as 10 and 11 years old intimidating the public around the town and asking for cigarettes and money.

She says young people have also been intimidating children and parents at the playground and repeatedly damaging public property there.

A public meeting discussing the future of Athenry Community Playground is expected to take place in the coming weeks, and Councillor Herterich Quinn fears it will have to be closed to the public.

The Fianna Fáil councillor has raised the issue with Gardaí and is imploring the county council to install CCTV around the town.

Councillor Herterich Quinn says people don't feel safe in Athenry anymore