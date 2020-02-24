Concerns N84 Headford Road facing closure if rainfall continues

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised that flood waters are rapidly rising near the Clare River bridge on the Headford Road – with fears the main N84 may face some form of closure if heavy rainfall continues.

The matter was raised at today’s meeting in County Hall where officials were asked to clarify what contingency plans are in place for the major road artery.

Independent councillor James Charity told the meeting flooding mainly at Corinthians on the Tuam Road led to severe congestion on the neighbouring Headford Road today as motorists tried to avoid flooding.

He said this led to two hour delays for motorists travelling to the city.

Councillor Charity warned rising water levels at the River Clare on the Headford Road could further compound the problem with an emergency situation possible again within weeks.

Tuam area councillor Mary Hoade told the meeting there was a five mile tailback from Cloonboo Cross this morning with all side-roads clogged up.

She also warned of an emergency situation pending on the Headford Road with flood water rising rapidly and called for additional outdoor staff.

Director of Services Jim Cullen said the accumulation of water is quite excessive following weekend rainfall and three storms.

He said outdoor staff are doing Herculean work and that the local authority is responding to flooding with all the resources that it has available.

Cllr James Charity says waters are worryingly high on the N84 – and could lead to traffic chaos.