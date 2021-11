Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Health has confirmed almost 6,000 new cases of Covid 19 today.

5,959 cases have been announced with 640 Covid patients in hospital – a drop of 3 on yesterday – while there are 121 patients in ICU.

Meanwhile NPHET member Dr Cillian De Gascun says the group does not want to advise the government to introduce another lockdown.

Dr De Gascun, says he’s aware people are fatigued with ongoing public health measures: