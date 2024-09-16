Galway Bay FM

16 September 2024

Concerns long-awaited Southpark masterplan could be facing further five year delay

City East councillor Declan McDonnell is concerned the long-awaited Southpark masterplan could be delayed for another five years.

The independent councillor claims the plan has taken a backseat to the Kingston and Renmore masterplans, but officials say all three projects are moving at the same pace.

The masterplan, which has been stuck in limbo for over 20 years, is a blueprint for the future development for the area – such as community and sports facilities.

Councilor McDonnell says he doesn’t understand the long running delays when the area is crying out for a plan.

