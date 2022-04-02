Concerns local campaigners not getting fair hearing over Greenway in East Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – An action group which has concerns about the establishment of a Greenway in East Galway has complained that it’s not getting a fair hearing in relation to its concerns about the project.

At this week’s meeting of Galway County Council, Councillor Geraldine Donoghue has outlined the fear which has been expressed by the East Galway Greenway Action Group

Councillor Geraldine Donoghue told the Council meeting that the East Galway Greenway Action Group had several concerns did not understand why the Greenway could not be routed alongside the roads.

They were also trying to find out what type of farming was prohibited close to the proposed Greenway.

Councillor Donohue said concerns had become acute following reports from England about a walker being killed by cattle resulting in the conviction of a farmer.

Councillor Donoghue stated that signage along the Greenway takes on a new urgency in view of incidents such as this.

She said the Greenway Action Group felt that matters were not been taken seriously enough.

Council chairman, Peter Keaveney, said cows will attack in certain circumstances, especially after calving.

Councillor Jim Cuddy had concerns about the maintenance of Greenway walls and their upkeep.

County CEO, Jim Cullen said that the Co Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland would do the maintenance and Director of Services Derek Pender said talks would be held with the Greenway group at any time.