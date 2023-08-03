Concerns internet black spots locking out farmers in West from valuable services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concern is being raised that a lack of internet availability is locking out farmers in the West from valuable farming services.

The Department of Agriculture says its ‘acutely aware’ of internet struggles for some farmers in accessing schemes, payments and farm business online.

The Western Development Commission is highlighting how households in the West generally have poorer connectivity.

Barry Murphy, Irish Farmers Journal Deputy News Editor, says it’s affecting older farmers in particular: