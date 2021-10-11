Concerns in Tuam over acquisition of 11 units in town by Peter McVerry Trust

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: Concerns are being raised in Tuam over the acquisition of 11 vacant units in the town by the Peter McVerry Trust.

The units at Shop Street in the town are a mix of one-bed and two-bed units.

At this afternoon’s meeting of the Tuam Municipal District, Councillor Donagh Killilea highlighted a range of ongoing issues with tenants at two existing properties in Tuam operated by the Peter McVerry Trust.

Councillor Killilea says he has serious concerns over what tenant management will be like in this new concentrated development of 11 units