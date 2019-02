Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised that thousands of patients in Galway are having vital diagnoses and treatment delayed due to growing outpatient waiting lists.

Figures provided by Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East Anne Rabbitte show the numbers waiting for outpatient appointments at UHG and Merlin Park have increased from over 35 thousand in January 2017 to over 39 thousand in January 2019.

