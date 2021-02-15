Concerns Galway “under served” by single Covid-19 mass vaccination centre

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised that Galway will be considerably “under served” by a single Covid-19 vaccination centre.

It follows confirmation that Galway Racecourse at Ballybrit will be the site for the only vaccination centre in the county.

Five sites have been identified in Cork, while four sites are listed in Dublin.

Counties Kerry, Westmeath and Wicklow will have two vaccination centres each – while the remainder, including Galway, will have a single centre.

Galway East Deputy Ciaran Cannon feels the HSE and Health Minister need to urgently rethink their plans for just one centre to cover the entire county.

Fine Gael Deputy Cannon argues it doesn’t make sense…

