Concerns for a “difficult and dangerous” winter in Limerick, Cork and Galway University Hospitals

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is concerned about a “difficult and dangerous” winter in hospitals, with UHG one of the top concerns

This month, 9720 people were admitted to hospitals nationwide without a bed, with UHG the third most overcrowded

University Hospital Limerick was the worst affected at 1885 patients, followed by Cork University Hospital at 984 and University Hospital Galway at 920

At Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, it’s been the worst August on record for overcrowding

There were 304 patients on trolleys overall – not far off double the previous record, which was recorded last year.

Labour’s Health Spokesperson, Duncan Smith, says plans need to be put in place to avoid dangerous conditions.