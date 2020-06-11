Concerns at job losses at Dunguaire castle in Kinvara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are concerns about 30 potential job losses at Dunguaire Castle in Kinvara.

It comes as the Shannon group, which operates the castle, has announced its decision not to reopen the castle this year.

The group says it’s taken the decision to close its visitor sites for the remainder of 2020, due the financial fall-out of the Covid-19 crisis and because it does not believe domestic tourism alone will make-up the shortfall.

It adds that staff who are not returning to work will remain on temporary lay-off and Shannon Heritage is liaising directly with the affected employees.

Kinvara area Councillor Joe Byrne has blasted the Shannon Group for its decision – describing it as disrespectful to tourists, locals and the staff at the Castle.

