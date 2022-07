Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised as insurance firm Aviva is to move its workforce from Knocknacarra to Ballybrit.

It’s due to the sale of the current base at the Galway West Business Park – which has been sold to the HSE.

Aviva, which employs 350 people, will relocate to the Hewlett Packard site in Ballybrit.

Councillor Niall McNelis feels there needs to be a greater effort in promoting the west side of the city for investment