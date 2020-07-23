Concern raised over viability of Galway 2020

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City Councillor Collette Connolly has raised serious concern over the viability of Galway 2020.

It comes following the company’s announcement that it’s seeking to extend Galway’s designation as European Capital of Culture until March 2021 – with a revised programme of events.

According to Cllr Connolly, Galway 2020 has already spent 18 million euro of the 19.1 million euro in funding it received from local and central government and the EU Mercuri Prize.

The Independent Cllr suggests that proceeding with a revised programme of events for Galway 2020 that may not happen due to Covid-19 is a grave concern for the taxpayer.

Meanwhile, the Chair of Galway 2020 has told Galway Talks that the company has held discussions with government over the possibility that a resurgence of Covid-19 will prevent the company from carrying out the programme with government.

Arthur Lappin says optimism is at the heart of the plan going forward but if a second wave of Covid-19 does arrive, further talks will be held.

Mr Lappin confirmed Galway 2020 has received funding commitments from government.

