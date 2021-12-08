Concern raised over number of red lights being broken at Kirwan Junction

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A city councillor is raising concern about the high number of red-lights being broken at the Kirwan Junction in the city.

The controversial junction, formerly the Kirwan Roundabout, connects N6 Bothar Na dTreabh, N6 Headford Road, N84 Headford Road, Sandy Road and Coolough Road.

Since its introduction earlier this year, it’s been the subject of heated debate over its design and impact on traffic flow at peak times.

At this week’s meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee, Councillor Frank Fahey said red lights are being blatantly broken, often not by just one car but a string of vehicles.