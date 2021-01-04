Concern raised over huge crowds at Salthill Prom despite partial closure

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over huge crowds gathering at Salthill Prom despite a limited closure of the amenity.

Galway City Council fenced off Blackrock Diving Tower and closed all parking along the Prom on New Years Day to limit numbers, following a request from Gardai.

It’s also closed vehicle access to Silverstand.

However, Councillor Clodagh Higgins says extraordinary numbers over the weekend made it ‘next to impossible’ to practice social distancing.

She argues that while outdoor amenities and exercise are important, people have to respect the fact there is a national emergency.

Councillor Higgins says with hospitals being over-run and cases of Covid-19 soaring, everyone has a role to play.