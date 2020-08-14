Concern raised over congestion across Connemara as beach-goers park on roads

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Concern has been raised over traffic congestion in Connemara as visitors to the area have been parking on roads to go to the beach.

Local Councillor Gerry King says in the Gurteen/Roundstone area motorists have been parking on both sides of the road – blocking access for other road users.

He says it’s creating a dangerous situation as emergency services can not pass through the road – leaving locals and visitors at risk.

Meanwhile, the access road to Silverstrand remains closed to vehicles – due to congestion during the week.

The beach is open to pedestrians, cyclists and emergency services and the City Council will review the situation on Monday.