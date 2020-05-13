Concern Pieta House in Tuam could face downgrading due to cost cutting measures

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over a proposal which could see Pieta House in Tuam downgraded to hub status.

It’s understood the group executive is considering a downgrade of nine of its existing 15 centres to such status as part of cost cutting measures.

The group was forced to postpone its annual Darkness into Light fundraiser walk last weekend due to COVID 19 social distancing restrictions but raised €2 million in funds through a Late Late Show drive.

The Tuam centre opened in late 2013 and provides free therapy for those engaging in or at risk of self-harm, those with suicidal ideation and those bereaved as a result of suicide.

It provides services to a wide catchment across the west with 50 people currently in treatment and a further 30 on a waiting list.

Galway East TD and Minister for Rural Affairs Seán Canney argues the Tuam base should be retained as a fully operative treatment centre and not downgraded.

He says any decision to implement cuts are premature given the recent fundraiser and allocation of an emergency government funding scheme to such charities…