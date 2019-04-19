Concern pedestrian crossing at Spanish Arch causing daily backlog at Lough Atalia Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Concerns have been raised that the pedestrian crossing near Jury’s Hotel in the city centre is one of the key causes of traffic backlog at peak times.

The crossing was raised at a meeting at City Hall this week where councillors were briefed on Galway Transport Strategy and the city centre traffic management plan.

Under the strategy there are plans for Wolfe Tone bridge pedestrian improvements and works for the Spanish Arch area.

Fianna Fail councillor Peter Keane said frustration is palpable in the city on the level of congestion on our roads.

He argued the pedestrian crossing at Spanish Arch is causing the backlog that regularly stretches as far back as Lough Atalia.

Officials advised that currently pedestrians cross in an uncontrolled manner and said that a plan to remove the central island and provide a more targeted crossing aims to remedy this.

The meeting heard there is also a plan to make changes to College Road with some restrictions to facilitate a through route for public transport.

Officials advised motorists will still be able to access it from both sides but there will be a point on the route traffic will not be able to drive through.

Fine Gael councillor Pearce Flannery was one of a number of members who called on officials to reconsider a bus service from Knocknacarra to Parkmore in a bid to get people into the mindset of using public transport.



